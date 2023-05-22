Iran-backed Hezbollah stages military drill in Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese group, has staged a military drill in southern Lebanon.

The event was held in Aramta, a village in the Jezzine district of southern Lebanon, ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000, Elnashra news website reported on Sunday.

The drill included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on military outposts, drone offensives, a parade of motorbike-riding Hezbollah fighters as well as the display of armoured vehicles, rocket launchers, mortar artillery, and anti-aircraft weapons, the report added.

After the exercise, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah Executive Council, warned Israel against “aggressive actions” targetting Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah will shower Israel with precision missiles if the latter “transgressed the rules of the game,” he was quoted as saying.

