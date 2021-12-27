Iran bans travelers from Omicron-hit European, African countries

Tehran: Iran’s Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday a 15-day halt in travel from the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Denmark and eight African countries amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ali Asghar Shalbafian said in a statement that entry would be denied to foreigners coming by land, air and transiting through third countries if they departed from the blacklisted ones.

Also Read Gaza reports first Omicron variant case

Iran reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases and 52 virus-related deaths in the past day. The country’s first case of infection with the highly mutated Omicron strain was confirmed last Sunday.