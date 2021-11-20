Iran condemns new US sanctions against 6 individuals, 1 company

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh has refuted the US allegations of interfering in the 2020 US presidential elections, condemning the new US sanctions against six Iranian nationals and an Iranian company under that “false pretext.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the new US sanctions in the continuation of the failed policy of (former US President Donald Trump’s) maximum pressure, which is desperate and illegitimate actions,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by a report on Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s website.

Saying these allegations are groundless, he added that the US government is with a long history of interfering in different countries’ affairs in various forms to deceive public opinion, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against six Iranian nationals and an Iranian cyber company for what it called “attempting to influence” the 2020 US presidential elections.

