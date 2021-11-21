Iran condemns UK’s decision to blacklist Palestine’s Hamas

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the United Kingdom‘s decision to declare the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organisation.

“The political solution for Palestine lies in a referendum among the indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish, and Christian),” Xinhua news agency quoted Abdollahian as saying in a tweet.

“The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled by distorting facts,” he said.

On Friday, the UK Interior Minister Priti Patel issued a statement saying she had “acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety” under Britain’s Terrorism Act.

London has listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organization since 2000.