Iran consulate celebrates poet Hafiz, Shiraz festival at Salar Jung Museum

By News Desk|   Edited by Neha  |   Published: 12th October 2021 9:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: Iran consulates celebrated poet Hafiz and Shiraz festival at Salar Jung museum. The festival was inaugurated by Telangana Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud.

The festival was attended by Iranian counsel Mehdi Shahrooqui, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Prof Syed Ainul Hassan, Adnan Ulutas Turkish consulate Hyderabad and Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

For the public, the exhibition of Shiraz will be open between 11 am and 5 pm from October 13 to 23.

