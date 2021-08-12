Iran denies halt of border trade with Afghanistan

Iranian trucks continue to enter Afghanistan through Dogharoon and Mahirood border crossings in the eastern provinces of Iran, Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 12th August 2021 12:44 pm IST
Iran denies halt of border trade with Afghanistan
Representative Image Photo: IANS

Tehran: A spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration has denied that the country’s border trade with Afghanistan has been suspended.

Iranian trucks continue to enter Afghanistan through Dogharoon and Mahirood border crossings in the eastern provinces of Iran, Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday, adding that trade through the land border crossings with Afghanistan is underway.

Latifi commented some reports that border trade with Afghanistan has stopped as “totally false”, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

He also noted that Iran’s export of commodities to Afghanistan resumed on Wednesday from the Milak border crossing in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which had been suspended in recent days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button