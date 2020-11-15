Iran denies report of killing Al Qaeda leader in Tehran

News Desk 1Published: 15th November 2020 9:56 am IST
Iran denies report of killing Al Qaeda leader in Tehran

Tehran, Nov 15 : Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denied a media report about the recent killing of an Al Qaida leader in the capital Tehran.

On November 13, the New York Times reported that Al Qaida’s second-in-command Muhammad al-Masri was killed by the Israeli operatives in Tehran in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

The newspaper report cited US intelligence officials as saying that al-Masri, accused of being one of the masterminds of two deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa, was gunned down by two assassins on motorcycles on August 7.

But in a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the story by the western media is a “scenario and fabricated information created by the US and Israel”.

READ:  Tirupati temple TV channel fires employee for mailing porn link

The western media report is “a false accusation” levelled by the US officials against Iran, and the Islamic republic “strongly denies the presence of terrorist members in the country”, he added.

“In order to dodge responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region, Washington and Tel Aviv from time to time try to paint Iran as being tied to these groups through weaving lies and leaking fabricated information to the media.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 15th November 2020 9:56 am IST
Back to top button