Iran denounces Israeli FM’s visit to Bahrain

On September 30, Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani jointly inaugurated the Israeli embassy in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 12:48 pm IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has denounced his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid’s recent visit to Bahrain, according to a local media report.

The Bahraini government’s welcoming of Lapid is “a blatant betrayal of the oppressed and resilient Palestinian people’s cause”, Xinhua news agency quoted the report citing Amir Abdollahian as saying.

The presence of Israel in the region would result in “insecurity for Bahrain and the entire region”, he was quoted as saying.

MS Education Academy

On September 30, Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani jointly inaugurated the Israeli embassy in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

Iranian officials have urged regional states to refrain from developing relations with Israel and have regarded such relations as “threats” to the security of the Islamic republic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button