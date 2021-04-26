Iran deports over 200 Pakistanis for not possessing valid documents

Tehran: Iranian authority on Sunday deported 224 Pakistani nationals for not having valid traveling documents.

“Another 224 Pakistani nationals were deported by the Iranian authorities, these people had been arrested in different parts of Iran for not having valid traveling documents,” Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing sources.

They were handed over to Levies Force through Raahdari Gate at Taftan border in the Chagai district Pakistan. Later, the FIA took the custody of the deportees for further interrogation.

As reported by Dawn, the deportees, who had been aspiring to reach European countries for getting better jobs, included 194 from Punjab, 15 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, five from Balochistan, and two from Sindh.

Earlier this month, Iran had deported 203 Pakistanis through the border town of Taftan in the Chagai district.

The deported Pakistanis were trying to reach Turkey and European countries in search of better job opportunities after illegally entering Iran, a Levies Force official told Dawn.

As many as 130 people from Punjab, 33 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 from Balochistan, 15 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one from Sindh are among these deported people.

Iran and Pakistan border demarcates Pakistan’s Balochistan province from Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan Province. It is 959 kilometers (596 miles) in length.

The Federal Investigation Agency took them into custody for interrogation, the sources said.

Separately, 29 deported people had been handed back to the Iranian authorities because they did not possess the computerised national identity cards of Pakistan.