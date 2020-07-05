Iran files lawsuit against U.S. over sanctions

Tehran: Iran has filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice against the United States over effects of sanctions on Iran’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Leila Joneidi, Iran’s presidential aide for legal affairs, said on Saturday.

‘Inhuman’ move

The continuous U.S. sanctions against Iran at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are an indication of “inhuman” move and against human rights, Joneidi was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

The official made the remarks during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the capital Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and reimposed heavy sanctions against Iran.

Source: Xinhua/ANI