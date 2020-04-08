Iran FM urges US to stop sanctions on oil exports

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the US government to stop sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

“Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don’t need charity from (US President) Donald Trump,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency

The remarks of Zarif was an allusion to the recent help offer by Trump amid the surge of the novel coronavirus in Iran.

“What we want is for him to stop preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments,” said Zarif.

Oppose US sanctions: Iran

Iran has asked the world to oppose U.S. sanctions on Iran amid the surge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran is the worst-hit country by the pandemic in the Middle East, with 62,589 confirmed cases and 3,872 deaths so far.

Source: IANS

