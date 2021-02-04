Iran frees two soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan: Anadolu Agency

Tehran: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has freed its two soldiers, who were among the 12 soldiers kidnapped in 2018, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

“A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago,” the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.

On October 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adl organisation kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries, Anadolu Agency stated.

Following this, the military officials formed a joint committee between two countries to free the guards.

While five of the 12 soldiers were released in November 2018, the Pakistani Army rescued four on March 21, 2019.

According to Anadolu, Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran has declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, saying it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.