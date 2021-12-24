Iran logs 1,932 new COVID-19 cases, 6,179,817 in total

The pandemic also claimed 51 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 131,262

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2021 12:00 pm IST
Iran logs 1,932 new COVID-19 cases, 6,179,817 in total
Representative Image

Tehran: Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1,932 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 6,179,817.

The pandemic also claimed 51 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 131,262, according to an update by the Iranian ministry.

A total of 6,019,343 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,807 remain in intensive care units, said the ministry.

MS Education Academy

By Thursday, 59,385,982 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, and 50,897,915 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 4,965,334 people in the country have received their booster shots.

The report added that 41,183,363 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button