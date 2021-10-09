Iran President says Kunduz attack carried out with US support

Raeisi also expressed concern over the continuation of terrorist actions and the combination of "religious sedition" with "ethnic sedition"

9th October 2021
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

New Delhi: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, saying the heinous crime was carried out with US support, Mehr News Agency reported.

Raisi has issued a message of condolence over the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people in a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz.

He also blamed the US for backing the Takfiri terrorist groups, saying, “The US has facilitated the expansion of the activities of ISIL criminals in Afghanistan and prevented up-rooting them.”

Raisi also expressed concern over the continuation of terrorist actions and the combination of “religious sedition” with “ethnic sedition”, saying that creating division and sedition is part of the new US security plot for Afghanistan, the report said.

Raisi further called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as a way of thwarting the plots for Afghanistan, underlining Iran’s support for Afghan people.

Raisi offered his condolence to the people of Afghanistan and to all humanity on the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people of Afghanistan who were worshipping in a holy place when they were attacked.

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding more than 140 others. The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

