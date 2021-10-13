Iran provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Kabul: Iran has provided humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Wednesday following the recent attack in a mosque in Kunduz province in which more than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured.

An Iranian plane boarded with humanitarian aids arrived in northern Kunduz province and will be distributed to the victims of the recent explosion in Khan Abad port of the province, Khaama Press reported.

Humanitarian aid includes food ingredients, medicines, and other health materials.

Last week, on Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer.

Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group’s deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times.