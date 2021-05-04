Iran ready for dialogue with Saudi Arabia: Spokesman

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th May 2021 11:42 am IST
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh

Tehran: Iran has always been ready for talks “at any level and in any form” with its neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, to settle issues, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said here.

“Changes in tone and discourse help a lot to reduce tensions,” Xinhua news agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying at a weekly press briefing on Monday.

He added that the talks will lead to serious practical results only if coupled with a change in behaviour.

Dialogues among the countries of the region and between Iran and Saudi Arabia will result in more peace, stability and progress, the spokesman noted.

