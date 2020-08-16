Iran refutes US announcement of seizing Iranian oil tankers as “lie”

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 6:33 am IST
Iran refutes US announcement of seizing Iranian oil tankers as

Tehran, Aug 16 : The US announcement of seizing four Iranian oil tankers is a “lie,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

“Neither the ships nor the flag was Iranian. The whole story is a lie,” Rouhani was quoted by semi official news agency ISNA as stating.

Washington’s claim that about 1.116 million barrels of Iran’s petroleum were seized was all about “escaping from the humiliation” of its failure in an anti-Iran resolution at the UN Security Council, the Iranian president said during a briefing session of the Iranian COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

READ:  'Post-mortem would have ended speculation on Lal Bahadur Shastri's death (Book Review)

On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution proposed by the United States which asks for extending the current arms embargo against Iran that is set to expire on October 18.

Shortly afterwards, the US Department of Justice announced the confiscation of Iranian fuel from four tankers bound for Venezuela.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close