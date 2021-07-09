Iran reports 23,391 new Covid-19 cases, 3,327,526 in total

Tehran: Iran on Thursday reported 23,391 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country’s total infections to 3,327,526.

The pandemic has so far claimed 85,359 lives in Iran, up by 136 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.

A total of 2,981,019 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,420 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Thursday, 4,517,607 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 2,090,510 taking double doses, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Iranian health authorities have imposed restrictions amid the resurgence of the Delta variant in the country as the number of infections has been rising steadily in most parts of Iran, including the capital Tehran.

Iran reported first cases of Covid-19 in February 2020.