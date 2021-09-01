Iran reports 31,319 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 5 mn

Tehran: Iran’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 31,319 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 4,992,063.

The pandemic has so far claimed 107,794 lives in the country, after 643 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,205,927 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,879 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Tuesday, 18,789,616 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 8,711,970 have taken two doses.