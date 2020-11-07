Iran reports 8,864 daily COVID-19 cases, 663,800 in total

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 6:49 am IST

Tehran, Nov 7 : Iran’s health ministry reported 8,864 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide number to 663,800.

The pandemic has so far claimed 37,409 lives in Iran, up by 424 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 509,952 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,495 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 5,147,249 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

