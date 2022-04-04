Iran says US has no compassion for Muslim nations

Published: 4th April 2022 4:08 pm IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the United States has by no means any compassion toward Muslim nations in the region, according to the president’s official website.

Making the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih, Raisi said it has become evident that the external power only seeks its own interests and hegemonic goals.

Raisi said Iran supports Iraq in promoting its unity, independence, security and regional and international position, noting any insecurity in Iraq will be detrimental to the entire region.

The scope of “brotherly and friendly” relations between Iran and Iraq goes beyond that of merely two neighbours, the Iranian president told Salih.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi president emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran to overcome regional challenges, according to high priority to stability and security in the region.

Regional crises can be resolved solely by the countries of the region and without external interference, Salih said.

