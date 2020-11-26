Iran says US sanctions affect battle against Covid-19

Tehran, Nov 27 : The US anti-Iran sanctions have imposed adverse effects on the country’s fight against Covid-19, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday.

“Iran is currently facing the toughest sanctions ever imposed on any country, and these limitations have severely hampered our efforts to combat the Covid-19,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The US sanctions have limited Iran’s access to its financial resources in some countries and therefore, Iran is not able to buy medicine and medical equipment necessary in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Takht Ravanchi said.

On Thursday, Iran reported a total of 9,08,346 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country on February 19, including 46,689 deaths.

