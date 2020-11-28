Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed; Twitterati blames ‘Mossad’

Tehran [Iran]: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist was killed on Friday in an apparent assassination that the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif linked to Israel.

However, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has not commented on the incident, according to CNN. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was head of the research center of new technology in the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian Foreign Minister

CNN further reported that the Iranian state media said that the killing “appeared to be” an assassination. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif called the death “cowardice — with serious indications of Israeli role.”

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” his tweet read and added, “This cowardice–with serious indications of Israeli role–shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on the international community–and especially EU–to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror.”

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators



Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet from the prominent Israeli journalist Yossi Melman that read, “Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran according to reports in Iran. He was head of Iran’s secret military program and wanted for many years by Mossad. His death is a major psychological and professional blow for Iran.”

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran according to reports in Iran. He was head of Iran’s secret military program and wanted for many years by Mossad. His death is a major psychological and professional blow for Iran. — Yossi Melman (@yossi_melman) November 27, 2020

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that there would be “severe revenge” against “the killers” of Fakhrizadeh, according to IRNA.

“The assassination of this capable and worthy manager, although it was a bitter and heavy blow to the country’s defense complex, but the enemies know that the path started by the martyr Fakhrizadeh will never be stopped,” Bagheri said, as reported by IRNA.

The American media outlet reported that a US official said that the Trump administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and added that the death would be a big deal.

Twitterati reaction

Meanwhile, reacting to the assassination, many twitterati blamed ‘Mossad’

Following are the reaction of the netizens.

Mohsin Fakhirzadeh the top Iranian Nuclear Scientist has been assassinated earlier this day. Pompeo, MBS and Netanyahu had a secret meeting recently in Riyadh. Interesting events going on in Middle East. #Mossad — Heisenberg (@UncertainBoson) November 27, 2020

Must say, #Mossad has style.

Blew up another car before ambushing head of Iran’s top secret nuclear mission, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and shooting him dead near Tehran. The scientist was apparently going to meet his girlfriend. Mossad must have stalked the couple for months. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 27, 2020

I believe #Mossad actually killed JFK. Why? Because the apparent shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, was later killed by Jack Rubenstein. Why would they kill JFK? He didn't want #Israel to have nukes, nor did he want her to have the grip she has on American politics today. pic.twitter.com/9Y2zytjeK9 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 28, 2020

Israel’s Mossad is the most likely culprit behind the assassination of #Iran’s top nuclear scientist today — a man publicly marked by Netanyahu.



This is aimed at derailing Iranian-Western talks and laying the groundwork for war.



Call it what it is: state-sponsored terrorism. — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) November 27, 2020