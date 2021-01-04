Iran seizes South Korean-flagged oil tanker

Tehran: A South Korean-flagged oil tanker has been seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps on Monday, according to sources.

Citing an informed source in Hormuzgan Province, IRNA reported that a South Korea-flagged oil tanker has been seized in the Persian Gulf for causing environmental pollution.

The source further informed that the tanker has been taken to one of the ports of the province.

Meanwhile, the issue is being dealt with in the presence of the relevant organizations and information about further developments will be released, IRNA reported.

Source: ANI