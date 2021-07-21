Iran sets a new record for the number of COVID infected in one day

Tehran: Iran set another record number of daily cases of the infection on Tuesday, even at the time a lockdown was introduced in Tehran and its environs, a week-long measure to stem another wave of pandemics.

The health ministry reported 27,444 infected and 250 dead over the past day, increasing the total death toll to 87,624 among more than 3.5 million total infected in the pandemic.

Iran today introduced a new lockdown – the fifth so far – which should last until next Monday. All bazaars, markets and public offices are closed, as are cinemas, fitness centres and restaurants, both in Tehran province and in neighbouring Alborz province.

Yesterday, Tehran Provincial Governor Anoushiravan Bandpay issued a red alert, stating that all hospitals in the province have filled their capacities.

During the previous wave, in April, Iran reported the highest daily number of infected, 25,582. Then the daily death toll erupted to around 400, below the gloomy record of 486 deaths set in November last year.

Iranian authorities have recently warned of a new wave of epidemics, fueled by a rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. In Iran, which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the Middle East, less than two per cent of the 84 million citizens received both doses, mostly imported Russian and Chinese vaccines, reports the Associated Press.