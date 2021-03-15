Iran to appoint special rapporteur on sanctions

Tehran, March 15 : Iran will appoint a special rapporteur pertaining to the impact of western sanctions on the Iranian people, a senior official said

“We have decided to appoint a special rapporteur to assess the impact of unjust sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on the Iranian nation,” Ali Baqeri Kani, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights, was quoted as saying on Sunday by Xinhua news agency.

The results of rapporteur’s work will be submitted to judicial and human rights authorities at international, regional and national levels, said Baqeri Kani.

“The rapporteur will also take steps to form a global front against violation of human rights of independent nations as a result of unjust sanctions by the US and other western countries,” he said.

Iran will “support the victims of such unjust sanctions in various regional and human rights forums”, the top official added.

