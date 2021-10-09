Iran to continue sending oil shipments to Lebanon

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th October 2021 7:04 pm IST
Iran to continue sending oil shipments to Lebanon
Cars line up at a petrol station in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut in a file photo. Image Credit: AP/PTI

Beirut: Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that his country will continue to send oil shipments to help Lebanon overcome its fuel shortage crisis.

The Iranian Minister’s remarks came during a press conference held here on Friday to wrap his two-day visit to Lebanon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Abdollahian said that he hopes the oil export to Lebanon would take place within the framework of protocol agreements between the two countries in the future.

Iran is ready to secure Lebanon’s need for medicines, food and medical equipment in addition to constructing two power plants, he added.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group has been sending Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon since August amid fuel shortages in the country due to economic collapse.

Abdollahian said at the conference that Iran fully respects Lebanon’s sovereignty and wishes to support the country through cooperation between the two governments.

