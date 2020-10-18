Iran, Ukraine to hold talks over crashed plane

Tehran, Oct 18 : A new round of talks between Iran and Ukraine will begin on Monday in Tehran to discuss the remaining issues regarding the crashed Ukrainian passenger plane over the Iranian space earlier this year.

The talks will last three days, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

The new round of talks, between Baharvand and his Ukrainian counterpart, will focus on technical, judicial, and legal aspects of the incident, the report said.

“We will try to conclude the negotiations (over the issue) in the shortest time possible,” he pointed out.

The Ukraine passenger plane was hit by Iranian missiles after taking off in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran said that its forces “accidentally” shot the plane down.

On July 24, an international team in Paris completed preliminary investigative analysis of the data extracted from the black boxes of the plane.

On August 22, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Touraj Dehqani Zangeneh announced Iran’s readiness to pay compensations pertaining to the Ukrainian passenger plane.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.