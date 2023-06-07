Iran unveils hypersonic missile, can travel 15 times speed of sound

Tehran: Amid rising tensions with Israel and the United States (US), the Islamic Republic of Iran has unveiled its first-ever hypersonic missile called Fattah.

Iranian media on Tuesday published images of an unveiling ceremony of the missile, attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Also Read Iran’s embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia after seven years

“Today we feel that the deterrent power has been formed. This power is an anchor of lasting security and peace for the regional countries,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi quoted by Associated Press.

The domestically-developed hypersonic missile "Fattah", #Iran IRGC's most recent achievement, was unveiled on Tuesday morning (June 6) in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/wzwUTRR3ez — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 6, 2023

Amir Ali Hajzadeh, commander of the IRGC Air Force, called the Fattah “a unique missile of its kind in the world.”

Here is all you need to know about the hypersonic missile ‘Fattah’

The new missile, called Fattah, or “Conqueror” in Farsi, has a range of 1400 km, to be able to travel at up to 15 times the speed of sound and to bypass air defence systems.

Its name was chosen by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles fly low into the atmosphere to reach their targets faster and are less likely to be intercepted by modern air defences.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least at Mach 5 – five times the speed of sound – and their speed.