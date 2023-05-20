Iran urges Taliban to allow its visit to Hirmand dam amid water dispute

The Hirmand Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan entitled the former to receive 20 million cubic metre of water from the river per year.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 3:47 pm IST
Iran urges Taliban to allow its visit to Hirmand dam amid water dispute
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged Taliban to allow the visit of Iranian technical teams to Afghanistan’s Kajakai Dam to measure its water level and verify drought claims.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Friday in a post on his Twitter page, reacting to Taliban’s claims that the low water level of the Hirmand river is the reason for their failure to honour Iran’s water rights under a 1973 treaty.

The Hirmand Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan entitled the former to receive 20 million cubic metre of water from the river per year, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi, Iran & Egypt carried out 90% of executions in the world in 2022

On Thursday, the Taliban government issued a statement, saying Iran’s frequent requests for water and “inappropriate” comments on media are “harmful,” adding it is committed to the 1973 treaty.

This comes as the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) spokesman said Thursday that satellite photos show that the Taliban have made alterations to the river’s route, preventing its water from reaching Iran.

The Hirmand river originates in the Hindu Kush Mountains near Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and runs 1,126 kilometre south before flowing into Hamoun wetlands, located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, which Amir-Abdollahian said are suffering from drought.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 3:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button