Tel Aviv: Iran is using two bases to carry out maritime attacks using drones, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said. Iran using 2 bases for drone attacks: Israeli defence minister

His remarks were made in a conference at the Reichman University north of Tel Aviv, a few days before the resumption of the nuclear talks between the world powers and Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gantz revealed that Iran has launched maritime drone attacks from two bases in Chabahar and Qeshm.

Drones are “one of the main tools” that Tehran is using, he noted, adding that the drones “are precise, and can reach strategic targets within a range of thousands of kilometres”.

“This capability is already endangering international forces in the Middle East and other countries,” he said.

Israel and Iran have been fighting a shadow war over the past years, with Israel carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeting Iranian sites and Iran being accused of standing behind a string of attacks on Israeli oil tankers in the Gulf.

Israel not bound by possible new nuclear deal with Iran: PM

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his country will not be bound by any new nuclear deal with Iran.



Speaking in a conference at the Reichman University north of Tel Aviv, Bennett on Tuesday noted that Israel is ready to face the confrontation with Iran, reports Xinhua news agency.



“Israel obviously is not a party to the agreement and is not obligated by it,” he told the conference.



Bennett described Iran as being “in a very advanced stage of its nuclear program”, and with high uranium enrichment capability.



He implied that Israel is ready to take action against its arch enemy.



“Israel must maintain its capabilities to act and its freedom of action, in every situation and under any political circumstance,” he said.



Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, signed between the world powers and Iran in order to curb Iran’s nuclear program.



Israel fears that a possible new deal would not put enough safeguards to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.



Bennett expressed his readiness to be on a collision track with Israel’s closest ally the US.



“We stand at the outset of a complicated period. There may also be disagreements with the our best friends,” he added.



