Iran vows punishment against Soleimani’s assassins

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 11:07 am IST
Iran vows punishment against Soleimani's assassins

Tehran, Jan 2 : The Iranian government has said that it will not rest until the assassins of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), were brought to justice.

“The US violated international law and the UN Charter in clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

“Iran will not give up until the authorities bring this action to justice,” it added.

On January 3, 2020, Soleimani, along with an Iraqi militia commander, were killed near the Baghdad International Airport in an American airstrike.

READ:  Purvanchal to be developed as centre of religious, cultural tourism

On Friday, Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, the incumbent Commander of the Quds Force, described Soleimani as a “hero of the Islamic nations” who defeated the hegemonic powers through his resistance, according to official IRNA news agency.

Qa’ani said that the Quds Force will support any act seeking to punish the culprits of the assassination of Soleimani.

He also said that “the US has failed to influence the objectives of the resistance front” by assassinating Soleimani.

The path of IRGC Quds Force and the resistance front will not change with the US “acts of mischief”, he was quoted as saying by Press TV on Friday.

READ:  Zomato clocked GMV of Rs 75 cr on New Year's Eve

Also, Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that the “the perpetrators of the assassination won’t be safe anywhere in the world”, according to Press TV.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 11:07 am IST
Back to top button