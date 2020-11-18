Iran warns after Trump explored options to strike nuclear site

Washington: Ali Rabiei, spokesman of Iranian government warned the US after Donald Trump allegedly explored options to strike the Middle East country’s nuclear site.

As per the reports, in a meeting held at the Oval Office, Trump sought the opinion of top aides including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley in this regard.

Senior officials dissuade Trump

It was senior officials who were not in favour of such attacks. They said that such attacks would result in the escalation of border conflicts.

Trump sought the opinion after a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed that Iran is stockpiling low enriched uranium above the limit specified in the 2015 agreement.

Iran’s response

Reacting over the alleged meeting, Ali Rabiei said Iran will give a crushing response to any military action against the country.

Rabiei added that he don’t think the US will bring insecurity to world.

It may be mentioned that if the US wants to strike the Iranian nuke site, the nuclear fuel plant at Natanz in central Iran will be the most likely target.