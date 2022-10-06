Iran warns of ‘reciprocal response’ should EU continue ‘double-standard behaviour’

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has slammed “meddlesome stances” by certain European officials regarding recent developments in Iran, warning of “effective and reciprocal” action if the EU continues its “double-standard behaviour”.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, in which the two sides also discussed the latest international developments, bilateral ties and talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, according to state news media on Wednesday.

Commenting on the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, Amir-Abdollahian said that “we, based on our rules, show responsibility in dealing with the death of one of our children and are dissatisfied with the stances and interference of some European officials with regard to the recent events (in Iran)”.

He gave the assurance that Amini’s death is being investigated “carefully, justly and seriously”.

The Iranian Minister noted that Iran, with a firm and practical belief in democracy, has always paid due attention to its people’s peaceful demands, but “some foreign powers, organised elements and terrorists” have caused the peaceful protests to deviate from their right course and shift toward violence, riots and killing of innocent people and police.

Turning to bilateral relations, Amir-Abdollahian said the two countries agreed on a new roadmap for developing ties during his recent trip to Rome, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Italian Minister said Rome attaches importance to its ties with Tehran, expressing strong support for Iran’s efforts to reach a lasting agreement on the revival of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Di Maio said Italy will continue its efforts to prepare the ground for the achievement of the nuclear agreement in the shortest possible time.

Stressing that his country respects Iran’s government and laws, the Italian Foreign Minister maintained that peaceful demands are different from unrest and terrorism and should be responded to differently.

On the same day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador to Iran, Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than two weeks over “London’s interference in Tehran’s domestic affairs,” according to the Ministry’s website.