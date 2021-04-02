Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

By PTI|   Updated: 2nd April 2021 8:04 pm IST
This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending a virtual talk on nuclear deal with representatives of world powers, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 2, 2021. The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation, according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord ‚Äî the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Abbas Araghchi, center, heads the Iranian diplomats. (AP/PTI Photo)

Brussels: Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they are ready to welcome the return of the United States. 

The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation,” according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The group said they would resume further talks next week in Vienna, in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures. 

The statement also said that the group’s coordinator will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the United States. 

