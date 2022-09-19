Irani meets BJP workers in Bengal’s Hooghly dist, offers prayers at Jagannath temple

Hooghly: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday visited Bengal’s Hooghly district, where BJP workers told her that they were being subjected to “atrocities by TMC members”, a party official said.

Irani also met local BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya, who was injured in an alleged attack by TMC supporters in February during municipal elections, at her residence in Konnagar.

The allegation was denied by the TMC.

Also Read India on path of becoming world superpower in next 25 yrs: Smriti Irani

“Party workers hailing from different places in the district complained to the minister about the atrocities faced by them at the hands of TMC members,” the BJP official said.

He said that the Union minister for women and child development assured the workers that the issues would be brought to the notice of the BJP’s central leadership.

Irani also offered prayers at Jagannath temple of Mahesh, the party official added.