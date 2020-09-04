Iranian-Canadian Muslim who turned atheist defames Islam, Hinduism

By Sana Sikander Updated: 4th September 2020
Armin Navabi
Armin Navabi. Image source: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Amid global Islamophobia, Armin Navabi, an Iranian-Canadian atheist started a twitter video campaign with hashtag #DesecrateTheQuran.

In the video, the Navabi who was a Muslim earlier is seen holding the Holy Quran, tearing pages out of it and then spitting on them, tearing into pieces and throwing them away.

The video garnered thousands of twitteratis, majorly from Hindus, who praised his ‘daring’ act.

The following day he committed another blasphemous act by insulting Hindu goddesses, namely Durga Ma who is also known as Kali Mata. Though all Hindus venerate her, she has biggest following in West Bengal.

Navabi had earlier tweeted a 2017 report of Times of India about Dalit activist setting fire to Manusmriti – A Hindu scripture.

After demeaning Holy Quran, Navabi shamed Hindu Goddesses.

Navabi has his mother’s pictures before and after Iranian Islamic Revolution pictures, pinned on his Twitter account. The pictures got humiliated brutally. The Hindu twitterati have heaped filthiest abuses over her photographs.

In 2012, he founded the online community Atheist Republic, a Canada-based non-profit organisation for non-believers. As an author, he authored the book Why There Is No God (2014), and in 2017 he became a co-host of the show Secular Jihadists for a Muslim Enlightenment.

