Iranian-Canadian Muslim who turned atheist defames Islam, Hinduism

New Delhi: Amid global Islamophobia, Armin Navabi, an Iranian-Canadian atheist started a twitter video campaign with hashtag #DesecrateTheQuran.



In the video, the Navabi who was a Muslim earlier is seen holding the Holy Quran, tearing pages out of it and then spitting on them, tearing into pieces and throwing them away.

The video garnered thousands of twitteratis, majorly from Hindus, who praised his ‘daring’ act.

Iranian Canadian Atheist tears up the Quran & spits on it. RW Propaganda website wrote an article promoting him. Several RW trolls hailed him as hero & started following him.



The next day he insulted Hindu Goddesses. The same RW is now abusing him and trending #ArrestArminNavabi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 4, 2020

The following day he committed another blasphemous act by insulting Hindu goddesses, namely Durga Ma who is also known as Kali Mata. Though all Hindus venerate her, she has biggest following in West Bengal.

Navabi had earlier tweeted a 2017 report of Times of India about Dalit activist setting fire to Manusmriti – A Hindu scripture.



After demeaning Holy Quran, Navabi shamed Hindu Goddesses.



Are there any Hindus interested in coming on my show to tell me why I shouldn't talk shit about Hinduism? — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 3, 2020

Where are all the Muslims who were angry at me yesterday? Are they just watching the Hindus coming at me? Don't be shy. I can take you both. — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 3, 2020

.@mohammed_hijab attacked @ApostateProphet's family for offending Islam so AP desecrated the Quran. So did I. A lot of Hindus liked it. @abdullahadam motivated me to also normalize blasphemy among Hindus as well. And now atheism is trending in India. Thank you Mohammed Hijab! — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 4, 2020

Navabi has his mother’s pictures before and after Iranian Islamic Revolution pictures, pinned on his Twitter account. The pictures got humiliated brutally. The Hindu twitterati have heaped filthiest abuses over her photographs.

My mom, before and after the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution pic.twitter.com/LxjE5Urnku — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) April 18, 2017

In 2012, he founded the online community Atheist Republic, a Canada-based non-profit organisation for non-believers. As an author, he authored the book Why There Is No God (2014), and in 2017 he became a co-host of the show Secular Jihadists for a Muslim Enlightenment.