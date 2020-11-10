Iranian FM to arrive in Pak on Tuesday

Tehran, Nov 10 : Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks on regional issues and bilateral ties with senior Pakistani officials.

Zarif is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Dawn news reported.

He is being accompanied by a delegation comprising political and economic experts.

Zarif has maintained close coordination with Islamabad over the past few years and regularly visited Pakistan.

He last visited Pakistan in May 2019.

