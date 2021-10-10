Iranian FM visits Syria for ‘comprehensive developments’ of ties

Damascus: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is on a visit to Syria to discuss about the “comprehensive developments” in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.

Addressing the media jointly with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad here upon his arrival on Saturday, Abdullahian said that over the past few weeks, Syria and Iran have reached “important agreements” for achieving comprehensive development in the relations in all fields, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said both sides are putting forward “intensive programs” to implement cooperation in the economic, trade, and tourism fields.

“Syria is on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said, stressing his country’s ongoing support to Damascus.

On his part, Mekdad described the visit of the Iranian official as “important”, noting that there are “important developments” that will be discussed between both sides for the interests of both peoples.

Before Damascus, Abdullahian visited Russia and Lebanon and held talks with Russian and Lebanese officials on various international and bilateral issues.

Mekdad noted that he and Abdullahian will discuss the outcome of the latter’s visits to Russia and Lebanon.

The visit of the Iranian official comes after Mekdad pointed out recently that there is a change in the international political atmosphere towards the Syrian issue, noting that during the recent UN General Assembly meetings, several countries wanted to meet with the Syrian government delegation.