Iranian leader gets 1st dose of domestic COVID vaccine

Tehran: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts.

“Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists,” Khamenei’s official Twitter posted, accompanied by a video of the procedure.

Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists pic.twitter.com/rHl4YT9yP7 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 25, 2021

Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the researchers and developers who “made scientific & practical efforts to provide the country with such a great, prestigious capability.”

Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities.