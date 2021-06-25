Iranian leader gets 1st dose of domestic COVID vaccine

Updated: 25th June 2021
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts.

“Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists,” Khamenei’s official Twitter posted, accompanied by a video of the procedure.

Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the researchers and developers who “made scientific & practical efforts to provide the country with such a great, prestigious capability.”

Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities.

