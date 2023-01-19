Iranian nuclear chief rejects any undeclared activity, site in Iran

Tehran: The Iranian Nuclear Chief has stressed that there is no undeclared nuclear activity or site in Iran, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Making the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami, President of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), said on Wednesday that the IAEA has also announced the same thing repeatedly.

Eslami gave the assurance that the interaction between Iran and the IAEA is continuing, noting that the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi announced his readiness to visit Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said removing the agency’s ambiguities about Iran’s nuclear programme and responding to the hostile anti-Tehran accusations have been on the AEOI’s agenda, while the IAEA has carried out its inspections and all the stages have been gone through.

On November 17, 2022, the IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution, proposed by the US, Britain, France, and Germany, that called on Tehran to collaborate with the agency’s investigators regarding the alleged “traces of uranium” at a number of its “undeclared” sites. Iran has repeatedly rejected all the allegations.

The talks on reviving the nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.