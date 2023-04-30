Iranian President Raisi to visit Syria: Official

It is the first official visit to Syria by an Iranian President since 2010.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2023 1:31 pm IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Syria, a senior Iranian official confirmed.

During Raisi’s visit to Syria, the Iran-led Resistance Front’s victory against the US in West Asia following a “tense period of geopolitical change” will be celebrated, tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian President, on Saturday.

According to an earlier report from the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, the Iranian President will pay a two-day visit to Damascus on Wednesday. It is the first official visit to Syria by an Iranian President since 2010, Xinhua news agency reported.

Raisi is expected to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on ways to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, particularly in the field of economy.

