Iranian president says his country ‘does not trust’ US govt’s promises

United Nations: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that his country does not trust the promises made by the US government, while noting that he seeks effective interaction with all the countries of the world.

“We don’t trust the promises made by the US government,” Raisi said at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which kicked off Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Today, the whole world including the Americans themselves have admitted that the project of countering the Iranian people, which manifested itself in the form of violating the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal) and was followed by the ‘maximum pressure’ and arbitrary withdrawal from an internationally recognised agreement, has totally failed,” said Raisi.

Noting that the policy of “maximum oppression” is still on, the Iranian president said that “we want nothing more than what is rightfully ours. We demand the implementation of international rules.”

“All parties must stay true to the nuclear deal and the UN Resolution in practice,” he added.

“Fifteen reports released by the IAEA (the International Atomic Energy Agency) have attested to the adherence of Iran to its commitments,” he said.

“However, the US has not yet discharged its obligation, which is lifting sanctions. It has encroached upon the agreement, withdrawn from it and levied even more sanctions on my people.”

“The United States mistakenly believed it would render us desperate and devastated, but our perseverance has yielded results and will always do, for the smart and dynamic resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran comes from our strategic rationality,” said the Iranian president.

“While decisively defending all its rights and the interests of its people, Iran is keen to have large-scale political and economic cooperation and convergence with the rest of the world,” said Raisi.

“I seek effective interaction with all the countries of the world especially with our neighbors and shake their hands warmly,” he added.