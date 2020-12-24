Iranian President says Trump would meet same fate as that of Saddam Hussein

By Umera Riyaz|   Updated: 24th December 2020 6:54 pm IST

President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani in an attack on US President Donald Trump described him as “madman” and said that he would suffer similar fate as that of Saddam Hussein. Rouhani reportedly made these comments in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Saddam Hussein was an Iraqi politician and the fifth president of Iraq, who was hanged to death in 2006.

“The fate of US President Donald Trump will not be better than Saddam Hussein,” Rouhani said in the meeting, according to Fars News Agency.

“One madman in our region was Saddam, who imposed a war on our nation, and the other madman was Trump, who imposed another war on our people,” Rouhani said.

READ:  Ghaziabad: Farmers begin hunger strike against agri laws

“Saddam imposed military war, and Trump imposed economic war on us,” he continued.

He said that Iran was united during the war and defeated Saddam.

“We also witnessed the day when that madman was executed,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Umera Riyaz|   Updated: 24th December 2020 6:54 pm IST
Back to top button