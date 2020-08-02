Iranian prez voices hope for durable peace in Afghanistan

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 3:01 am IST
Theran, Aug 3 : The Iranian president expressed hope that dialogue among Afghan political groups will result in durable peace in Afghanistan, official IRNA news agency reported.

In a phone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday, Hassan Rouhani welcomed the cease-fire in the neighboring country and expressed hope that a temporary truce will lead to standing tranquility and drop of violence in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

He announced Iran’s consistent support for the peace process led by the Afghan government.

Rouhani also highlighted the boost of ties between Tehran and Kabul on different fronts and called for tapping into the existing economic, trade and transit potentials.

For his part, Ghani expressed satisfaction with the interaction of the private sectors of the two countries and the economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

He also thanked Iran for backing peace efforts in Afghanistan.

