Iranian spokesman says Biden meddles in Iran’s state matters by supporting riots

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that US President Joe Biden meddled in Iran’s “state matters” by supporting “riots” in the country, state media reported.

“On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran,” the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

Iran has not given in to the US “cruel sanctions and idle threats” and will be unfazed by its interventionist policies and the futile campaign, Kanaani added.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said he “was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.”

Protests broke out across Iran following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 at a hospital in the capital Tehran after police custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

“You (US officials) are accustomed to fishing in troubled waters. Since the 1953 coup until today, the anti-Iranian policies by the US government have been well recorded in our minds,” Kanaani said.

