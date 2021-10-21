Iran’s air force to hold nationwide drills: Report

Tehran: Iran’s Air Force will stage large-scale and nationwide drills on Thursday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The 10th edition of the drills, codenamed Fadaeeyan-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary), will be held in five airbases across the country, Iran’s Army Air Force Commander Hamid Vahedi told IRNA.

During the one-day military exercises, a wide range of aircraft and drones, including dozens of fighter jets, bombers, military transport aircraft, and reconnaissance aircraft will be employed, Vahedi was quoted as saying.

The manoeuvres were aimed at “assessment of combat capabilities of Iran’s Air Force units, increasing preparedness of interceptors, practising reconnaissance and operational plans, and establishment of a right model that would suit real-life battle,” he said, according to Press TV.

The long-range endurance of the fighter jets, the pinpoint accuracy of bombs and rockets in air-to-surface strikes, and the destructive power of air-to-air missiles, will be put to test during the drills, Vahedi revealed.

The commander also noted that all kinds of indigenous and upgraded systems and ammunition, including heavy and semi-heavy smart bombs, plus all kinds of laser-guided and radar-evading missiles will be used during the drills.

The command centre of the Air Force in Tehran will guide the drills through sophisticated, multi-layered and secure communication systems, he added.