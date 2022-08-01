Iran’s border guards clash with Taliban: Report

Tehran: The Iranian Border Police units and the Taliban forces exchanged fire on the eastern border of Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs, Majid Mir-Ahmadi on Sunday said that Afghan border forces made fresh “provocative moves and fired some bullets” at Iranian border guards, which was reciprocated by Iran’s forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The clashes continued for an hour before the Iranian guards brought the situation under control, he added.

Iran has repeatedly told Afghan officials that the country’s border guards are required to be well briefed about geographical boundaries and limits lest unwanted slight tensions arise along the common border, Mir-Ahmadi said.

Afghanistan’s TOLO news quoted a border commander in the province of Nimroz as saying that one Taliban soldier has died and another one has been wounded in the clash.