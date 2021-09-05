Iran’s COVID death toll exceeds 110,000

Tehran: Iran has registered 515 new deaths of Covid-19, raising the death toll in the country to 110,064, said the update by its ministry of health and medical education.

The ministry on Saturday also reported 20,404 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total infections to 5,103,537, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,332,892 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,744 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Saturday, 19,340,385 people have received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the country, while 9,502,679 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of delta variant of the COVID-19.