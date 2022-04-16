Iran’s IRGC seizes ship smuggling 250K litres of fuel 

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th April 2022 1:18 pm IST
Iran's IRGC seizes ship smuggling 250K liters of fuel 
Representative Image

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced it has seized a vessel in the Gulf waters carrying 250,000 litres of smuggled fuel, the second such seizure during the past days, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ship’s seven crew members have been detained and are undergoing legal interrogation procedures, said Gholam Hossein Hosseini, Head of the Public Relations Department of the IRGC’s second naval zone.

Hosseini noted that fighting smuggling, particularly that of fuel, is among the main missions of the IRGC Navy and has been placed on the force’s agenda, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The IRGC Navy had also seized a foreign tanker carrying 220,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 crew members, the official news agency IRNA reported last week.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button